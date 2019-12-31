|
Ranae P. Larsen
03/06/1941 - 12/26/2019
Ranae Palmer Larsen, age 78, of Logan, Utah, died December 26, 2019, at Autumn Care Living Center, of Alzheimer's complications.
She was born in Hanford, Washington, and was the oldest of 6 children born to Elmo and Joann Palmer. She loved her growing-up years, which were spent in Richmond, Utah, on the family farm. She talked often of helping to gather eggs as a young girl. She graduated from Logan High School. Her mother taught her to play the piano at age 4, and Ranae played piano and organ for the remainder of her life. Music was a treasured part of life for her. She made a point of singing in church and community choirs at any given opportunity. She also enjoyed other art forms such as painting, quilting, gardening, and cake decorating.
She married Ferris Larsen in the Logan temple on February 12, 1959. They both worked hard to provide for their family. They had 4 children whom she profoundly loved until her last breath. They lived the majority of their married life in Logan, but also lived in Ogden, San Diego and Malad. Ranae taught piano lessons and was a cake decorator at the Smiths and Ralphs bakeries, until she retired. She liked to stay busy and volunteered at Malad Elementary School, where some of her grandchildren attended. She was a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while she lived in San Diego, California. She enjoyed her time in the quilting club and working in the Brigham City Temple. Her life was lived unselfishly, as she served all around her. She stayed faithful and loving through the various difficulties that life brought. She often advised her family to "Just do your best."
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Robert) Stock of Preston, Idaho, Debbie (Mike) Ballard of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brian (Chris) Larsen of Rexburg, Idaho and Melissa Willie of Logan, Utah. She has 18 grandchildren and her siblings are; Myrna, Elaine, Marlene, Kenny, and Sandra. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ferris Larsen.
Funeral services will be held at the Mt. Logan Stake Center, 565 E. 100 South, Logan, Utah, on January 2, 2020, at 12 noon, preceded by a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 31, 2019