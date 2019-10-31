|
|
Randy Smith
March 19, 1951 - October 29, 2019
Randy Spence Smith, 68, passed away Oct 29, 2019, at his son's home in South Jordan, UT, with family at his side. He was born March 19, 1951, to Eldon and Roberta Smith. The 4th of 5 children, Randy grew up in the Cresent/Sandy area of Utah. He attended Jordan High School where he met the love of his life, Katherine Ann Tueller. They were married March 29, 1968.
Randy worked at Kennecott most of his life and retired in 2003. Soon after, he and Kathy moved to their dream home north of Preston, Idaho. Throughout his life, Randy enjoyed sports, cars, motorcycles and having a good time with close friends. He was very proud of his 4 grandchildren, Dallin, Emily (Brandon) Lorenzon, Sadie and Allie.
Preceded in death by his wife Kathy, Mom, Dad and sister Diane. He is survived by his son, Spence (Charlotte), 4 grandchildren and siblings Brent, Laurel and Marty (Tori).
The family gives a special thanks to his friends and neighbors in Thacher, ID. Celebration of life will be held Sat. Nov 2, 2019, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing from 2-2:45 p.m. Interment will be in Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019