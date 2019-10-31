Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Smith


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Smith Obituary
Randy Smith
March 19, 1951 - October 29, 2019
Randy Spence Smith, 68, passed away Oct 29, 2019, at his son's home in South Jordan, UT, with family at his side. He was born March 19, 1951, to Eldon and Roberta Smith. The 4th of 5 children, Randy grew up in the Cresent/Sandy area of Utah. He attended Jordan High School where he met the love of his life, Katherine Ann Tueller. They were married March 29, 1968.
Randy worked at Kennecott most of his life and retired in 2003. Soon after, he and Kathy moved to their dream home north of Preston, Idaho. Throughout his life, Randy enjoyed sports, cars, motorcycles and having a good time with close friends. He was very proud of his 4 grandchildren, Dallin, Emily (Brandon) Lorenzon, Sadie and Allie.
Preceded in death by his wife Kathy, Mom, Dad and sister Diane. He is survived by his son, Spence (Charlotte), 4 grandchildren and siblings Brent, Laurel and Marty (Tori).
The family gives a special thanks to his friends and neighbors in Thacher, ID. Celebration of life will be held Sat. Nov 2, 2019, at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing from 2-2:45 p.m. Interment will be in Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -