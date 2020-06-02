Ray Morris

October 2, 1937 - May 31, 2020

Phillip Raymond "Ray" Morris, our beloved father, husband, brother, and friend returned home on Sunday evening, May 31, surrounded by family. He was born on October 2, 1937, in Atwater, California, to Ruth and Claude Morris.

At the age of 17, he entered the Navy, serving in Memphis, Tennessee. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the Great Lakes Mission. He married Janis Bliss on May 21, 1964, in the Los Angeles Temple.

His top priority in life was his family. He was a dedicated, devoted father to five sons, six daughters, and many others who would consider him a father figure in their lives. All his efforts, goals, and desires in life were to selflessly serve and provide for his family. We will forever be grateful for him and feel so immensely blessed to have been influenced by his genuine love and kindness.

The family moved to Cache Valley in 1978. Ray worked for Logan City Schools for over 30 years, making many friendships that he will always cherish. Some of his best friends are people he has worked with over the years. He had a passion for antiques and loved spending time restoring antique furniture. He also spent countless hours doing genealogy. He had a passion for raising fruit trees and has over 20 in his yard.

Ray is survived by his wife, eleven children, their spouses, 31 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. We are very grateful for the visits and kindness family and friends have shown at this time.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, June 3 at Logan Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m.





