1/1
Raymond Joseph Dunn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Joseph Dunn
April 23, 1926 - November 7, 2020
Raymond (Ray) Joseph Dunn passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 94. Born 23 April 1926 in Salt Lake City, the only child of Joseph Patrick and Ester Fern Ann Gray Dunn, Ray graduated from West High School and served in the Navy during WWII. After the war, Ray graduated from the University of Utah, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He later earned a second bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso). After working for American Smelting and Refining Corp, Ray spent 30 years with Thiokol Corporation. He retired in 1991.
Ray married Jean Howcroft on August 8, 1946. They were blessed with one child, Mark Raymond Dunn. In 1956, the family was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his son. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter-in-law Deborah Dunn, and two grandchildren: Allison Dunn and Gregory (Suellen) Dunn.

An avid golfer, Ray had the reputation of knowing where every golf course was in the state. He was committed to serving his community. He volunteered as a high school math tutor, family history consultant, member of the Tremonton City Library board, and spent 23 years as the Chairman of the Board with Members First Credit Union. He enjoyed history and had a particular interest in ancient Egypt; even fulfilling a dream to climb into one of the Great Pyramids.
Funeral services for Raymond will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at noon. The funeral service will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 a.m. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton, UT). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required, and social distancing practiced.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
111 North 100 East
Tremonton, UT 84337
(435) 257-3424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved