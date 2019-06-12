Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Smithfield City Cemetery
400 East Center Street
Smithfield, UT
View Map
Rebecca Ann (Becky) Neilson


Rebecca Ann (Becky) Neilson Obituary
Rebecca Ann (Becky) Neilson
April 27, 1943 - June 8, 2019
Rebecca Ann (Becky) Pitcher Neilson was born on April 27, 1943, to Richard M. and Donna Lou Pitcher in Logan, Utah. Becky grew up in Smithfield and attended Summit Elementary, Smithfield Junior High, and North Cache High School. She graduated in 1961, which made the year on her class ring the same upside down or right side up. She attended school in Salt Lake City and became a key punch operator (an early form of computer data input) at Utah State University.
She met Royal A. Crockett and they were married in the Logan Temple on Oct. 11, 1963. They were blessed with two sons, Lance and Chad. When Lance was 3 months old she suffered a stroke that affected in speech and language skills. She fought back from the hardship. She enjoyed being a mother. She and Royal later divorced.
Becky was employed at Wurlizter and later at Utah State.
Becky met and married Ivan B. Neilson September 4, 1981, in Smithfield at her parent's home. After retirement they spent summers on Thorn Road in Island Park and winters in Yuma, Arizona. They were married for 32 years before Ivan passed in January 2013.
She is survived by Her Siblings: Maurice (Linda, deceased), Paul (Elaine), and Marilyn (Allen). She is also survived her son Lance (Susan), daughter-in-law Cheray (Bob), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ivan's children Donald, Paul, Kelly, Daniel, Julie, and Laura, also survive her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both her husbands, Royal and Ivan, and Chad.
Becky loved dogs, babies, and camping. She always gave the best, big, gentle hugs that could warm your entire soul. She will, truly, be missed.
The family would like to thank all the residents and staff at Autumn Care for the love and friendship given to Becky over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the Smithfield City Cemetery, 400 East Center Street, Smithfield. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019
