Reea P. Kidman
4/6/1930 - 2/3/2020
Reea Petersen Kidman returned to her heavenly home on February 3, 2020. She passed away at Legacy House of Logan after a brief but long six months of care after suffering several strokes during the previous summer.
Reea was born on April 6, 1930, in Bingham Canyon to Earl C. Petersen and Elsie Amelia Pace. She spent almost all of her childhood in Wanship, Utah. She graduated from North Summit High School and received a BS degree in English from Utah State University. She was very proud of her education and taught English at Jordan High School and Wellsville Junior High for several years.
She married Clyde Watkins Kidman August 22, 1956, in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was a devoted mother and wife and a hard worker. She loved to quilt, crochet, bake and can all the fruit from Clyde's fruit trees. She enjoyed being with her family, traveling in her trailer, books, watching sports, serving in many church callings and attending the temple. She was an avid reader and especially loved church history. She was very organized and meticulous. She also loved the roses in her yard.
Reea's children and grandchildren were the center of her life. She is survived by Michael (Elaine) Kidman and Debbie (Dan) Robinson; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren (with two on the way) and her brothers, Boyd (Noretta) Petersen and Dale (Karen) Petersen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8th at noon proceeded by a viewing from 11:00 to 11:45 at the Nelson Funeral Home at 162 East 400 North in Logan, Utah. Interment at the Logan Cemetery will be immediately following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 6, 2020