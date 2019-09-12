|
Reed L. Mickelson
March 10, 1928 - September 9, 2019
Reed L. Mickelson completed his life on September 9, 2019, in North Logan, Utah. He was born March 10, 1928, in Logan, Utah, the third of four children, and only son, of John Henry and Elva Larsen Mickelson. Reed grew up in the house his father built at 528 East Center Street in Logan. He attended Logan High School where he played on the tennis and golf teams, two sports he loved throughout his life.
Reed served a three-year mission to Norway for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received no formal language training and taught himself to speak and read Norwegian. Some of his ancestors were also from Norway. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage.
Following his mission, Reed studied Business Administration at Utah State University, where he also enrolled in the ROTC program. He began dating Marilyn Rich, a student he met at a party. After graduation, the U.S. Army stationed him in Tokyo, Japan, for two years. He and Marilyn remained close and wrote one another. Upon his return, he married Marilyn in the Logan Temple.
Together, Reed and Marilyn assumed the business operations of John H. Mickelson and Sons Construction Company. As a team, they implemented modern business practices and record keeping that dramatically increased profits and efficiency. At the helm of Mickelson and Sons Construction, he oversaw major construction projects across Cache Valley and the intermountain west, including Romney Stadium, the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the Chase Fine Arts Center, Sky View High School, Morton Thiokol, the USU Stake Center (Golden Toaster) and many other church and public buildings.
Reed served in numerous Church and civic positions throughout his life, including multiple bishoprics and on the Stake High Council. He was the first Bishop of the River Heights Third Ward. Subsequently, he was elected to the River Heights City Council. Later in his life, River Heights City honored his lifetime of service by naming him Grand Marshall of the Apple Days Parade. Together, Reed and Marilyn served as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for many years, where he was also an officiator.
Reed and Marilyn raised seven children. They were dutiful parents, sacrificing to give their children every opportunity in life. They made each of their 29 grandchildren feel like they were the favorite. They never missed a play, recital, game, graduation, birthday, marriage or other life event.
Reed loved lemon meringue pie, the challenge of business, Perry Como, teasing those he loved (especially Marilyn), Oreos, singing for anyone who would listen, the Utah Jazz, watching grand slam tennis tournaments, laughter and friendships. He played in many tennis tournaments. He golfed into his last decade. Anyone who attended any event with Reed had to budget extra time for all his socializing. Everyone loved to talk with him because he had a special ability to bring joy to others. He derived his happiness from bringing happiness to others.
Reed spent his 91 years in the service of others and causes greater than himself. He assumed the trials and challenges of those he loved as his own. No matter how long or dark the night, he stood by his friends and family to the light of dawn. His faith in the Lord, and those he served, was fierce, unyielding and determined. Few people to walk this earth have loved and served others with faith like Reed Mickelson. His life, patterned after the Savior, was a 91-year demonstration of this truth: "But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant." Matthew 23:11.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and wife of 62 years, Marilyn Rich Mickelson. He is survived by seven children, Mary Ann (Clifford) Grover of River Heights; Kae (Brent) Clark of West Haven; Linda Mortenson of Nibley; Carol (Brett) Stark of Auburn, Alabama; Nancy (Kevin) Allen of Logan; John Mickelson of Hyde Park; and Steve Mickelson of Logan. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren, many of their spouses, and 30 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and viewings will be held at the River Heights Stake Center, 800 South 600 East, River Heights, Utah, 84321. Viewings will be held Friday, September 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah, 84321.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019