|
|
Reid A. Wickham
October 23, 1946 - October 19, 2019
Reid A. Wickham, 72, of Kenmore, WA, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Reid was born October 23, 1946, in Logan, Utah, and raised in Smithfield, Utah, where he graduated from North Cache High School. Reid married Ileane Jensen in 1964. They had 8 children together. They later divorced. In October 1988, he married Carol Crowley, who passed away from cancer in 2016. Reid worked in his younger years at Cache Valley Creamery and then as an engine builder (NHRA and NASCAR), welder and fabricator at Boeing & Genie Lift. In his free time, Reid enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, county music, working on cars and drag racing. Reid bravely fought Myasthenia Gravis for over 10 years and Stage 4 throat & pelvis cancer for the last 5 months, before peacefully passing away. He was a born fighter and refused to give up, showing everyone what it means to be strong. Reid was an incredible man and father, amazing auto mechanic & welder and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Reid was preceded in death by his father, Perry Jones Wickham, his mother, Anna Nyman Wickham, his brother, Perry Paul Wickham (Laretha) and grandson Jordan Dale Adams-Wickham. Those left to cherish his memories include his children, Terry (Paula), Sidney (Norah), Evan, Bart (Courtney), Ken, Eva (Mike), Aaron (Tammy), Anna and 12 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who always considered him as part of their family.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 2, 2019