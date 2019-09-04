|
Renae Roskelley Schiess
7 Jan 1938 - 27 Aug 2019
Renae Roskelley Schiess, age 81, passed away peacefully during her afternoon nap on August 27, 2019. She had suffered with Lewy Body dementia for a number of years, which had stolen her smile and her ability to communicate.
Renae was born in Preston, Idaho, at her grandmother's house. She grew up in Logan, Utah, and attended Logan High School for three years. On the first day of what would be her senior year, she eloped with Dean Schiess to Las Vegas. They moved to Star Valley, WY, where Dean owned a gas station.
In 1957, Renae and Dean moved to Arizona. Renae loved to collect recipes and was an excellent cook. She and Dean travelled all over the world, and had a good life together. She was elegant, beautiful, and devoted to her family.
Renae is survived by her husband, Dean, sister Arlene McDonald, children: Kelli (Scott) Holman of Maryville, MO, Brody (Mary) Schiess of El Segundo CA, and Darin (Brigette) Schiess of Scottsdale, AZ. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons: Brandon Dean Schiess and Dean Schiess Jr., and her brother Conrad Roskelley.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. Renae will be buried in Logan, Utah, next to her infant son. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 4, 2019