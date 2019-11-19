Home

Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richard Baldwin


1943 - 2019
Richard Baldwin Obituary
Richard Baldwin
April 17, 1943 - November 13, 2019
Richard Miller Baldwin, 76, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, died at home peacefully in his sleep.
He was born in Logan, Utah, to Norman P. Baldwin and Lula Miller Baldwin. He lived in Cache Junction, Utah, until he joined the Army Reserves in 1964. He married Judy Carwin on May 25, 1973, in Salt Lake City.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He loved to make people laugh with his wild stories and jokes. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 38 years of service. He worked as a sheet metal worker, planner, scheduler and building manager.
Richard is survived by his wife Judy; children: Jason (Beth) Baldwin, Troy (Christine) Oram, Cami Kimball, and Chad (Edna) Oram; brother Larry (Susan) Baldwin; and sister Barbara Browning. He had ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Norman and Renee Baldwin; and brother-in-law Lowell Browning.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
