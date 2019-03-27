Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Willow Valley Ward meetinghouse
825 North 200 West
Logan, UT
View Map
Richard Ernest Hymas Obituary
Richard Ernest Hymas
February 9, 1932 - March 23, 2019
Richard Ernest Hymas returned home to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father and to a very excited mother, father, and granddaughter, on March 23, 2019. He was born February 9, 1932, to Ernest and Delca Hymas. He met and fell in love with his eternal companion, Margie Clegg, and they were married February 16, 1956; they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They were able to share 63 years together. Dick and Marge were blessed with six children, four daughters and two sons, who they love and appreciate: Rick (Sylvia) Hymas, Deb Maes, Shauna (Mark) Brindley, Brenda Troy (Bill) Wabel, Todd (Kelley) Hymas, and Tammy (Scott) James. Dad was very proud of his title "Papa Dick" to 22 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren with one on the way.
He is survived by his wife, Marge, who loved his heart and soul and provided care and comfort for him, his six children, sister Marlené, and three brothers: Keith (Beth) Hymas, Gary (Hope) Hymas, and Ron (Marsha) Hymas. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter,
Tianna, and brother-in-law, Elden (Stu) Jensen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Willow Valley Ward meetinghouse, 825 North 200 West, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah, and a viewing prior to the funeral on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Logan Cemetery.
See full obituary on the Nelson Funeral Home website. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
