Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS 10th Ward chapel,
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS 10th Ward chapel
48 W 1450 S
Wellsville, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Pleasant Grove City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fugal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kay Fugal


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kay Fugal Obituary
Richard Kay Fugal
September 25, 1951 - October 2, 2019
Richard Kay Fugal of Wellsville, Utah, passed away October 2, 2019, in Logan, Utah. He was born September 25, 1951, to Grant Kay and Jeniel Judd Fugal of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He was the oldest of twelve children and is loved and fondly remembered for his brilliant mind, dry wit, and patience.
Richard graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1969 and attended Dixie College until a serious accident delayed his studies. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970-74 and spent 18 months in Southeast Asia. He was trained as a helicopter mechanic and with his level of proficiency was assigned as part of a flight crew for search and recovery missions. After the service he continued his studies at BYU and Utah State Universities. He worked as the Lead Electronics Technician at E.A. Miller & Sons (now JBS Beef) in Hyrum, Utah for 36 years and was a valued employee. Over the years he saw major business innovations and expansions in the company and four changes of ownership. Richard had a passion for electronics, technology, aeronautics, motorcycles, and sports cars. He also enjoyed the challenge of flying his collection of RC helicopters and was a dedicated fan of The Beatles.
He is survived by his siblings, Lee (Joy), Ruth, Jeanne Holdaway, Susie (Michael) Butler, Peggy (David) Andersson, Ray (Hayley), Brig (Debbi), Karen (Jeff) Harbold, Kent (Kelly), Lila (Leo) Biggs, and Donna (Ryan) Thorne and 44 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Sandra Harmer Fugal. The family would like to thank his JBS co-workers, neighbors, friends, ward members, and medical personnel who have extended friendship, help, and kindness to Richard.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS 10th Ward chapel, 48 W 1450 S, Wellsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. He will be buried in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery following a short graveside service at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now