He was my dear Nephew. My family was around all of his growing up life. He was a good friend to my son Barrry. I visited him in his big warehouse years ago and took me all around and showed me how things worked. It was amazing and while I didn’t understand much of it I knew he was brilliant And knew he would always be a success. His Mother adored him. She was my sister. I love Rick and his sweet wife Sanette. I wish his family to be well and have great understanding at this hard time. Shirley Hobbs Aunt.



Shirley Hobbs

