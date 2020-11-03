1/2
Richard Lowe
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lowe
02/17/1955 - 11/01/2020
Richard Dennis Lowe was born to Marilyn and Dennis Lowe in Logan, Utah, but Franklin, Idaho, was their home.
His mother fought and survived polio while he was still a baby. Her prolonged absence in the iron lung turned him into grandpa's boy.
He loved his grandpa and worked on the family mink ranch. His work there strengthened his grip and made him lightening fast.
He made many life time friends in Franklin and Preston, but fell in love with one. He met the love of his life Sannette in the 9th grade and they have been together ever since.
Through every adventure from water skiing, scuba diving, race cars and lasers!
Rick was a problem solver and had an imagination that tools couldn't keep up with.
He is survived by his wife Sannette, son, Brian (DeeAnne), daughter, Jamie (Mike), daughter Lindsey, grandchildren Lilly, Weston, and Emmy and his big sister Valarie.
Husband, father, grandpa, entrepreneur, enthusiast, inventor, are all titles he held. But the best way to describe our Rick was kind. He left this plane too soon for so many hearts. We miss you dad, until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville, UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
(801) 546-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Kaysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
He was my dear Nephew. My family was around all of his growing up life. He was a good friend to my son Barrry. I visited him in his big warehouse years ago and took me all around and showed me how things worked. It was amazing and while I didn’t understand much of it I knew he was brilliant And knew he would always be a success. His Mother adored him. She was my sister. I love Rick and his sweet wife Sanette. I wish his family to be well and have great understanding at this hard time. Shirley Hobbs Aunt.
Shirley Hobbs
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved