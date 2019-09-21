|
|
RoAnna Preece Falslev
April 27, 1943 - September 12, 2019
RoAnna Preece Falslev, 76, passed away September 12, 2019, in American Fork, UT. RoAnna was born April 27, 1943, in Smithfield, UT, to Eva Aileen Munk Preece and Orlando K Preece. She was the oldest of seven children, Karen (Alan Housley), Sherwood (Carolyn), Michael (deceased), Lynette Hale, Lindsey (Sherri), and Gay (Reed Child). She married Larry J. Falslev and together they built a life on a dairy farm in Benson, UT. She also enjoyed a brief career in retail at Sears in Logan, UT.
RoAnna is survived by three sons, Darren (Annette), Dennis, and Donald (Tara), eight grandchildren, Nathan, Christopher (Shareena), Danielle (Cody Bills), Alyssa, Errowyn (Andrew Thulin), Brecca (Cory Hansen), Kyra (Jake Morgan), and Kevin Blanchard. She was the proud great grandmother of Piper, Caspian, Ronin, Declan, Maelee, Cambree, and Maggie.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 12:00 in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Friends may call at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 S. Main, Smithfield, UT, September 23, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 21, 2019