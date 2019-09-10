|
|
Robert Bair
May, 14, 1953 - August 30, 2019
In Loving Memory of...
Robert Charles Bair (Bob), age 66, passed away August 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah.
He was born May 14, 1953, in Logan, Utah, to John Randolph Bair and Olive Allen Biggs of Lewiston, Utah. He married Carol Anderson of Logan, Utah, and they were sealed November 11th, 1981, in the Seattle, Washington Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Carol A Bair and their six children, Son, John R. Bair wife Corinna, daughter, Angela Simmons, daughter Brandy Adams husband John, son, Kevin R. Bair, son, Adam C Bair wife Kjerstin, and son, Eric C.Bair wife Tandy. They have 21 grandchildren, one great grandchild and one great grandchild on the way (due in October). A sister Margo, 3 brothers Allen, LaVar, and Glenn.
He is proceeded in death by his parents John Randolph Bair and Olive Allen Biggs.
Bob's wishes were to have a private family service which took place on the Bair Ranches Homestead Hangout September 7, 2019.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 10, 2019