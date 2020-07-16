Robert Bolton

July 24, 1943 - July 13, 2020

Bob was a dearly loved father, grandfather and friend. His passions were Christ, his family, traveling, and great food! (In that order.) He will be missed by his family, friends, co-workers in the Cache County Attorney's office and his Christian brothers and sisters. All rejoice with him that he is now at home with his Lord. Bob is survived by his daughter, Wendy, son-in-law A, and grand-children David, Matthew, Travis & Jessica.





