Robert BotsfordMay 9, 1935 - September 20, 2020Robert Jess Botsford, 85, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born May 9, 1935, in Elko, Nevada, the son of Jess Allen Botsford and Louise Warr Walther. He grew up on many ranches in Elko County. Most of the time, so remote they rarely had visitors. His mother was a school teacher, and she taught him, his brother and other ranch children until he went to the 8th grade. At that time he moved to Elko to live with his Grandmother to finish his education through High School.He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 and served 4 years just after the Korean war had ended. He was stationed at Hill Air Force Base where he met Dixie Summers at the dances on base. They were married July 28, 1957. He then attended college at Utah State University on a GI bill where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. In 1962 he started to work at Hill Air Force Base where he worked negotiating contracts for the US Air Force. His career at HAFB took him to Taiwan and when working for Parson Limited to Saudi Arabia. He loved to travel. For years he did income taxes for many people and businesses on the side. His work also took him and his family for a time to live in California. When they moved back to Utah they made their home in West Weber, Utah, where he lived at the time of his death.Dad loved going home to Elko. Hours were spent fishing, gathering pine nuts, celebrating the 4th of July Basque style, the Elko County Fair and family reunions with lots of food. He liked spending time with his brother and sister in laws in Avon. He was very good at making candy at Christmas time. He spent hours working on family history. Dad and Mother traveled to Europe, Asia and various places in the US. He was a lot of fun and truly enjoyed making things fun. He was especially good to his 2 daughters. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.He is survived by his two daughters Mitzi (Russ) Hatch and Julie (Troy) Flinders, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dixie Mae Summers and brother James I. Botsford.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Avon, Utah Cemetery. Interment will be in the Avon Cemetery.We wish to send a special thanks to Atlas Homecare & Hospice.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com