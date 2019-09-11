|
|
Robert Charles Davis
09/30/1953 - 09/07/2019
Robert (Bob) Charles Davis, AKA "Starter Bob," age 65, passed away peacefully September 7th, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with liver cancer.
He was born to Donna Doyal and Charles Edison Davis on September 30th, 1953, in Sacramento, California.
Donna, Bob's mother, passed away when he was about 7 years old. His dad remarried Hildegard Anita Witzel and she helped raise Bob and his sister Delma.
At 17, after graduating early from Elk Grove High School in 1971, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Because of his young age he was sent to the Philippines where he spent the majority of his service. He also spent some time working on aircraft on the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier. He was very proud of his service during the latter part of the Vietnam War.
After he returned home to Sacramento he married. A few years later moved to Utah, and settled in Richmond, Utah, to raise their family. They had 9 children. During this time Bob was working at USU as an electrician, when he decided to return to school to get his engineering degree all the while working and raising his family.
Upon completion of school he landed a job at Morton Thiokol in Brigham City, Utah, and later to become Autoliv. He divorced his first wife in 1994.
While Bob was working at Autoliv as an control engineer he met Jane Siggard Allsop from this friendship developed into love and they were married on April 30, 2003, In Brigham City, Utah.
With this union they now have one big family of 14. Together they made one big crazy and wonderful family.
Bob had a lifelong passion for motorcycles. A passion that started at a very young age this passion followed him even when he was serving in the Philippines, becoming a member of the motorcycle club the New Breed Club, this is where he made lifelong friendships. His passion continued with riding and motor cross with his children. He was a lifetime member of the Ogden Cycle Association, where he and his wife, Jane and children helped with many races.
He gained his nickname Starter Bob when the Wild West national motor cross race series employed him to run their starts. With his wife, Jane and families spent there summers riding and racing. He took great pride in keeping all the children's motorcycles in top notch condition in any given evening you could find Bob and some of his boys working on their bikes in the garage.
Bob also managed and provided all the local help when Super Cross came to Utah. What a fun time for him for having his sons and eventually his grandsons coming to help at the track with races. When the outdoor nationals came to Millers Race Way in Tooele, Bob was there to help with local track help. He taught his kids and grandkids to ride and they will be ever grateful for the memories he made for them.
Bob loved to camp, ride, go fishing, four wheeling with his family and friends and many family traditions were created.
There was never anything Bob wouldn't do for his family, his friends and his neighbors, whether it was electrical problem, plumbing issue, and when it snowed Bob would be outside for hours helping with anybody that need help with shoveling snow.
He was survived by his wife, Jane; 14 children, Nathan Davis; Amber Allen; Alison Allsop; Harmony Davis; Matthew Davis; Jesse Davis; Lana (John) Ranjel; Jake Allsop; Adam (Lacey) Davis; Issac Allsop; Katie (Travis) Rasmussen; Alex Allsop, Nicholas (Ericka) Davis; Jacob Davis; 39 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; one sister, Delma (Dan) Jernigan.
He was preceded in death by parents, and his stepmom, one son-in-law, Brian Allen who was his partner in crime.
A special thanks to IHC Home Health and Hospice, (Chelsea), his good friend Rex Yarger for always stopping by, to Steve and Marie Hartin for being such good friends and staying with Bob, while Jane worked, for his cousin Jenny, Jim and sister, Delma for traveling from California to spend time with Bob doing all the little errands while Jane worked, and to Dave Crozier "Crow" who traveled all night from California before Bob died his bonded brother.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to any Veteran's Cause in Bob's Name.
He will be sorely missed!
A celebration of life for Bob will be at a later date.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 11, 2019