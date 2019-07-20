Robert E. McKewen

August 30, 1943 - May 13, 2019

Robert Edward McKewen, 75, passed away on April 13, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is survived by his beloved sister Margaret (Sidney) Silver, brother-in-law William Stinner, nieces Patti Silver (Jeffrey Trauberman), Lisa (Barry) Kopit, Beth Lipset and nephews David (Julie) Silver and Daniel (Laurie) Silver. Robert was preceded in death by his cherished sister, Carol Stinner, and parents Claude McKewen and Celia McKewen. Also surviving him are 12 great nieces and nephews and 5 great, great nieces and nephews.

Robert (Bob) was much loved by his family and friends. He always had an optimistic, chipper outlook and sweet disposition. Bob was born in Allentown PA where he played football for Central Catholic High School. He was awarded both an academic and sports scholarship. He went to Muhlenberg College where he also played football and was awarded the MVP trophy.

Bob was a sales representative for several organizations in NJ and PA until he moved to Logan, Utah, in the 1970s. An accident in 1978 left him brain-damaged. Yet, despite his limitations, Bob brought happiness to the people around him. He was recognized several times for his Outstanding Voluntary Service to Sunshine Terrace. At Angie's Restaurant he was known as the Candy Man - greeting customers with pieces of candy and making them smile. Bob also enjoyed drawing and painting.

A memorial service for Bob will be held in July at North Logan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Brain Trauma Foundation or Alcoholics Anonymous in your area. Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 20, 2019