Robert Gardner Kempton

October 3, 1956 - July 9, 2019

Robert Gardner Kempton, aged 62 of Hyde Park, UT, returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 65 E. Center Street in Hyde Park.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary at 34 East Center Street in Logan, UT.

A visitation will also precede the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Rob was the husband of Candice Kempton, father to Brandy (Derrick) Nelson, Stacy (Cedric) Papa, Jason (Jessica) Kempton and Cody (Brooke) Kempton and grandfather to 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Elliot Kempton, his mother, Phyllis Arlene Kempton and his brother, Stephen Elliot Kempton.

Rob was born on October 3, 1956, in Fort Carson, Colorado. His father was in the military which allowed them to live in Japan, Mountain Home, ID, Truckee, CA, and Folsom, CA.

Rob has always loved the out of doors and felt most at home in the mountains. He loved hunting, fly fishing and hiking up any mountain available. He had an eye for beauty and loved to photograph wild life and scenery. He loved animals and cared for many throughout his life including tortoises, a chameleon, lizards, and dogs. He was a truck driver by trade and was a very hard worker.

Rob was a loving husband and caring father and grandpa. He was a friend to everyone he met. He preferred to stay in the background, quietly helping anyone in need. His greatest joy came from doing service for others. He will be greatly missed.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 13, 2019