Robert Gardner Kempton
October 3, 1956 - July 9, 2019
Robert Gardner Kempton, aged 62, of Hyde Park, UT, returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 65 E. Center Street in Hyde Park. Visitations will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and preceding the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A complete obituary may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 16, 2019