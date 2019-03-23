Services Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 (435) 752-3245 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Nibley Church 360 W. 3200 S. Nibley , UT View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Nibley Church 360 W. 3200 S. Nibley , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Harris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert George "Bob" Harris

February 22, 1922 - March 20, 2019

Robert G. Harris, age 97 of Nibley, passed away on Wednesday, March 20th, at his home in Nibley.

Bob was born Feb. 22, 1922, in the upstairs bedroom in Logan, Utah, to Joseph and Hilda A. Harris, weighing in at 13 pounds. He had five older siblings, Joseph Reuel, Florence, Grant, Wesley, Walter and one younger brother, Denny.

He met his eternal companion, Virginia Snow, on a blind date and they married on August 18, 1948. They have resided in the same house in Nibley since. Their marriage has been a great example to their family members who have watched them snuggle up together in a love seat holding hands …

Family was always Bob's first priority. He always loved road trips. The family has great memories of many fun family vacations. In the winter, Bob packed down the snow on the front lawn and made an ice skating rink for the whole neighborhood to enjoy. If one of his kids needed something extra, it was not uncommon for him to work late to earn the needed money. If one of the kids needed to drive the car to school, Bob would stand on the side of the road in front of the house and neighbors would stop and give him a ride to work.

Bob was a talented mechanic who worked for Wilson Motor for 18 years. Friends and family out of town could call Bob, describe the noise their car was making over the phone, and he could successfully diagnose the problem within minutes. In 1967 he started his own auto repair business called Autocare which he successfully operated until he retired in 1998. In 1981, Bob and his family established Bob's Service in Nibley. Both businesses gave his children and grandchildren their first job opportunity and helped them learn good work ethics as they worked alongside their parents. They also learned from him that extending a helping hand is more important than the dollar. When the road in front of their house was widened, the family joked that people who missed the stop sign and drove straight through would end up in the dining room. Bob and Virginia would just set another place at the table.

Bob devoted his life in giving service to the community and his Church. He served as a counselor in two bishoprics, and then as a bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In 1992 Bob and Virginia were called to serve for 18 months in the California San Jose Mission. After their return they served for over three years as officiators in the Logan Temple and for five years as missionaries at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City.

Bob collected antique and classic cars throughout his life. He was one of the founding members of the Cache Valley chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America. He always enjoyed touring with the club and attending the monthly meetings. He is recognized by many for his participation in the valley parades driving his various antique cars with Virginia by his side and grandchildren in the back.

Bob is survived by his wife : Brent (DeeNise) James; Becky (Jim) Jensen; Steve; Dena (Dave) Milligan; Toky (Rod) Bowen; Holly; Scott; Rod; and Marilee (David) Warnick; 42 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his sons, Alan and Bobby; Son-in-law John Johnson; and two grandsons, Johnny and Alex.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25th at the Nibley Church, 360 W. 3200 S. in Nibley. A viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., Logan and from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks to go for a family outing and get some ice cream.