January 8, 1926 - April 2, 2019

Robert J. McFarland, 93, passed away at his home on April 2, 2019.

Born in Ogden, Utah, to Merrill R. and Naomi Jensen McFarland, he was the first of their six children and a lifelong resident of Logan.

He graduated from Logan High School and joined the Army Air Corp at 17 and served in WWII as a communication specialist in China. He married Della Laker on June 6, 1947, in the Logan LDS Temple. She died 7 years ago.

Bob worked in the Logan Post Office, mostly in management and supervisory positions, until he retired in 1981 at age 55. He continued his military career as a Chief Warrant Officer in the Army Reserve and he and his family spent one on active duty at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960's. He loved his military service, was always proud to be a WWII Veteran, and honored to be a part of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. as well as receiving an Honor Salute from Community Nursing Services. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and after retirement, he and Della spent 25 years serving in the Logan Temple. As a sealer he performed about 500 marriages, including several members of his own family. They also served in the Logan Regional Hospital conducting Sunday services and visiting patients. Fishing was always his very favorite sport and he loved all the times spent by the river at the family camping property in southern Idaho. He and Della took a few vacation trips, especially enjoying the ones to Canada, Branson, Missouri, and an Alaskan cruise.

Bob and Della have two children: Suzanne M. Roskelley of South Jordan, Utah, and Robert Duane (Robbie) of Cottonwood Heights, Utah. They have 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, soon to be 12. His living siblings are Larry (Shanna), Bill (Glenda) and Christie (Dale) Humphreys. He was preceded in death by brother Jack (Marion) and sister Loa (Francis) Brown.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, at 12:00 noon at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan. There will be a viewing that morning from 10:30 to 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.

The family would like to thank Community Nursing Services for their exceptional care for the last several months: to Mike and Robert and especially his wonderful nurse Amanda. Thanks also to all of the friends and relatives who came by to visit with him, hear his stories, and take him out to lunch! He was an honest, generous, kind-hearted, well-respected man who was quite self-sufficient until the last few months when his heart just got weaker and weaker.

Bob died on his wife's birthday. We think she got just the present she wanted.