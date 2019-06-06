Home

Luyben Dilday Mortuary
5161 Arbor Road
Long Beach, CA 90808
562-425-6401
Robert Green
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
City Creek Ward church
150 South 100 East
Richmond, UT
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:15 AM
Richmond City Cemetery
Robert James Green Obituary
Robert James Green
1933 - 2019
Robert James Green, 86, died on May 28, 2019, in Paramount, California. He was born on March 2, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, a son of William Mont and Nellie Marie Sanders Green. He married Gloria Tripp of Richmond. He was in the US Navy and served on the USS McKean destroyer ship. He was a Sergeant in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11:15 a.m. at the Richmond City Cemetery with Military Honors. There will be a viewing held at the City Creek Ward church, 150 South 100 East, Richmond from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 6, 2019
