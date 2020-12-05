1/1
Robert Leon Estes
November 6, 1942 - December 3, 2020
Robert Leon Estes, 78, peacefully passed away in Logan, UT, on December 3, 2020.
Robert was born on November 6, 1942, in Coeur d'Alene, ID, to James and Wanda Estes. He was the fourth of eight children.
Robert served an LDS church building mission in Logan, UT, in 1965, where he fell in love with the area, later making it his home.
Robert spent his 35 year career at Utah State University where he met Audrey Darley. They had three children; Brian, Kristine and Diane, but later divorced.
Robert is remembered as an avid gardener. He had a great love for the ocean, lighthouses, and a passion for collecting rocks. He enjoyed going on walks and making new friends wherever he went.
Robert is survived by his 3 children, 4 siblings and his 7 grandchildren.
Friends and loved ones will have 2 opportunities to say goodbye to Robert. On Thursday, December 10, 2020, there will be a viewing at Nelson Funeral home on 400 North from 6:00-7:00 p.m. On Friday, December 11, another viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Funeral will be live streamed for friends that are unable to attend at 12:00 p.m. through the following link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86418759502?pwd=Z2JlRXFZUzBSQkwxdFR5QVE3ZUVCdz09
Passsword: Estes
Please visit https://www.nelsonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ for a full obituary.


Published in Logan Herald Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
