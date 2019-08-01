|
Robert (Bob) McKay Davis
November 14, 1947 - July 29, 2019
Robert (Bob) McKay Davis, 71, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on July 29, 2019, after a courageous battle with lewy body dementia and cancer.
Bob was born in Reno, Nevada, on November 14, 1947, to his parents Robert Lewis Davis and Zelma Mckay Davis. He was the third child of four children.
Bob grew up in Reno and was a 1965 graduate of Reno High School. He enjoyed being outside and loved to hunt and fish. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army National Guard.
Bob came to Cache Valley to visit a friend and became a lifelong resident. He was employed first at Clearfield Cheese and then at Schreiber Foods, for 34 years. He was a master mechanic. He enjoyed the various jobs throughout the years and made many lifelong friends. A day didn't go by without a prank or funny story to tell. He retired in 2007. One of his fondest memories early on was helping his father-in-law, Milton Keller, with Keller Shade Company. He was always eager to help those he loved.
Bob married Kathy Keller in 1972, and they later divorced. Bob married Judy Falslev in 2001. They were sealed in the Logan LDS temple in 2011.
Bob adored his life with Judy and loved to be with his children, 22 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Bob was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed his ministering assignments and served diligently as a Boy Scout leader, primary teacher and High Priest secretary. He cherished family home evening every Monday night with the Clegg family and talked about it all week.
Bob is survived by his wife Judy Davis, his sister Diane Koch (Ginny Keppler), brother-in-law Dyke Stanley, his children, Michael (LaDawn) Richey of Ivins, Utah; Brian (Alison) Richey of Santa Clara, Utah; Tammy Manning of Vallejo, California; Robert (Shelia) Waldron of Highland Ranches, Colorado; and Shonie (James) Arave of Hyrum, Utah. Bob is also survived by many beloved extended family members and friends that he called family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Daryln Stanley and David Davis, and his son Jimmy Taylor. He is surely enjoying a happy reunion with each of them on the other side of the veil.
A funeral service celebrating Bob's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at noon in the Paradise LDS Church, located at 9060 South 200 West Paradise, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home located at 162 East 400 North Logan, Utah, and at the Paradise Church from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery.
Bob's family would like to thank all those who loved and supported Bob during his final days. In lieu of flowers, spend the day fishing with those you love.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019