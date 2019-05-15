Services Funeral service 10:00 AM Greenville Ward church 2540 North 400 East View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Italasano Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert T. Italasano

11/20/1957 - 05/09/2019

A true fighter's heart stopped on May 9, 2019. Robert Thomas Italasano, cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend was released from his valiant battle with cancer. Rob was born November, 20th, 1957, to John and Theo Italasano in Salt Lake City, UT, at St. Mark's hospital. He was the second of four boys. He was raised in Bountiful and graduated in 1976 from Viewmont High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in business at the University of Phoenix. Rob put his all into everything he did. He enjoyed sports and was additionally focused on baseball and golf. He spoke often of how much he enjoyed playing golf with his dad and grandpa. He also taught his daughter, grandson, stepson, and nephew to play his favorite game as well. Rob enjoyed the many aspects of law enforcement and was always ready to volunteer for extra assignments. Rob touched many lives during his career. He often received calls thanking him for his involvement in working with people with addictions. Rob has been credited with saving many lives his compassion and support. His years of service started at Logan City Police Department as a patrolman, detective, narcotic officer and most recently as a probation officer for the local probation provider. Those who knew him knew they could always count on him. His favorite thing was spending time with his family. The many trips to Salt Lake for treatments offered cherished time to spend with his wife, Terri. He was able to enjoy many family gatherings with his "bonus kids" and loved traveling to visit his daughter Brittany and grandson Ayden.

Ayden was always a special light in his life. Rob had many loving nicknames such as "Sweetheart" by his wife, Terri, "Daddio" by his daughter, "Gramps" by his grandson, "Rob-O-Cop" or "Terminator" by his stepchildren and "Ice" by fellow law enforcement officers. He will be missed more than words can express.

He is survived by his wife Terri Italasano, daughter Brittany Italasano, grandson Ayden Italasano, step-children McCall Christensen, Challis Christensen, Cache Christensen along with his brothers John, Scott and Dave Italasano. He is preceded in death by both parents and both sets of grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenville Ward church located on 2540 North 400 East. There will also be a greeting for family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 service. Anyone who wishes to attend the internment are welcome. This will be held at the Bountiful City Cemetery in Bountiful.

Rob touched many lives during his life and will be missed more than words can express. At his daughter Brittany's request, please send any kind stories or memories of Rob to [email protected].com.

Please note that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards medical bills at Bank of Utah where a special account has been established on Rob's behalf.

