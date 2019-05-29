Roger Lallathin Falk

January 25, 1939 - May 25, 2019

Roger Lallathin Falk was born 25 January, 1939, to Bennhard Carl and Alyce Lallathin Falk. He passed away at his home in North Logan, Utah, May 25, 2019, after bravely combating cancer.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Star Valley, Wyoming, with many cousins, who were also his best friends. Upon graduation from Ogden High School in Ogden, Utah, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years active duty and two years as a reservist. He excelled in the military and developed a life-long reverence and patriotism for his country. His two years of service in Germany were especially meaningful to him.

He married Lynda Dykstra in 1957 and they are the parents of four sons. He established a career with IBM Corp. as a small computer field technician, followed by branch manager upon his relocation to Oregon. He then pursued his dream of restaurant ownership. Hard work and long hours contributed to a thriving enterprise in Rickreall, Oregon. He later built and operated a successful convenience store/deli in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon.

Early retirement in the Quartzsite and Phoenix areas of Arizona and Spring Creek, Nevada, brought new friends and experiences, along with a fair share of boredom. He beat the boredom by learning how to drive a semi-truck, thus fulfilling his desire to be a long-haul trucker. He also enjoyed dabbling in selling real estate.

He loved all things with engines, including automobiles, motorcycles, RVs, ATVs, and a private airplane. He was not only keenly interested in politics, world events, and the stock market, but was also an expert in recalling events, dates, and background information on a myriad of historical or current-event topics.

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought great joy and comfort in the years preceding his death, as well as the opportunity for learning, progression, refinement, and service.

His only sibling, Sharon Elizabeth (Bud Dawson), preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Wadley Jarrett; four sons: Mitchell Lee (Lynette), Kevin Dee, Gregory Lynn (Heather), and Nathan J (Tauna); grandchildren: Natalie Barnes (Tilden), Lydia Falk, Garrett Falk (Devri), Kaitlynn Falk, and Gregor Falk; two great-grandchildren: Fletcher and Nathan Barnes.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 12:00 (noon) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 16th Ward Chapel located at 1550 East 1900 North, North Logan, Utah. Viewing will be from 10:30-11:30. Allen Mortuary of Logan is providing the funeral services. Interment in the North Logan Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2019