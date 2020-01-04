|
Roger Scott "Scotty" Larsen
1961 - 2019
Roger Scott Larsen (Scotty) was reunited with his mother and father Robert and Alice Larsen on December 31, 2019. He passed away peacefully of natural causes surrounded by his loving family at Legacy House in Logan, Utah. Scotty was born on December 2, 1961, in Logan, Utah, and was the seventh child of Robert and Alice. Scotty, the baby of family, was a very special spirit with Downs Syndrome. He had a challenging yet extremely happy life. His mother often said, "Scotty is the best gift God has sent me." Scotty brought joy and happiness to all that knew him. He was loved by all. Some of his favorite things in life were spending time with the family at their cabin in Logan Canyon, fishing with dad at Hyrum Dam, jumping on the trampoline, riding his bike around the neighborhood, or having a Big Mac and Diet Coke with mom. Scotty was a very spiritual person and loved his Heavenly Father. He looked forward to attending church, watching conference on TV, and attending Seminary. He loved music and spent hundreds of hours singing hymns and playing the organ. Though Scotty did not have formal training in music, he could sit for hours and play beautiful chords and melodies on his organ and on occasion was asked to play a special musical number at church. Scotty loved working at the Cache Employment and Training Center (CETC) and had many wonderful friends there. He looked forward to going to work every day and was heartbroken when his health would not allow him to attend. Scotty was very patriotic and loved displaying the American flag in his room. He was also a faithful Boy Scout earning his Eagle and many other scouting awards. He loved being with people and was a very outgoing person. As a greeting he would often kiss your hand or give you the famous "Scotty salute." He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents Robert Louis and Alice May Larsen. He is survived by his siblings Sherry (Jim) Bullen of North Logan, Utah, Linda Forzani of Calgary, Canada, Robert Larsen Jr. of Logan, Utah, Jeffrey Al Larsen of Logan, Utah, Tamara Rae Larsen of Draper Utah, and Kris (Coreen) Larsen of Logan, Utah.
A graveside service will be held at the Logan City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to The Cache Employment and Training Center in Logan. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020