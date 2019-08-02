|
|
Roland W. Anderson
August 2, 1921 - August 1, 2019
Roland W. Anderson passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 97, one day short of his 98th birthday.
Roland W. Anderson was born on August 2, 1921, in Richmond, Utah, to Carl Lorenzo and Susie Hope Anderson. He graduated from North Cache High School then served 4 years in the U.S. Army.
He married Alice Nuffer on July 23, 1943. They were parents of Brent (deceased), Ronda and Rodney.
He was a successful Building Contractor for over 30 years, building and owning homes and apartments throughout Cache Valley. He owned three "Andy's" Drive In's in the valley for several years. After retiring, three Green Houses were built on his property. Many individuals in the valley benefited from his beautiful flowers and vegetable plants.
Roland always had to be accomplishing something! He began building "Happy Factory" wooden toy cars. Over 107,000 cars were painted, then donated to the Church Humanitarian effort.
He then built over 25 Grandfather Clocks and several Caskets (including his own) to keep him busy. His wood working masterpieces including in-laid tables and thousands of wooden pens are proudly owned by many family members and friends. Any wooden novelty item that was presented to Roland, several were always produced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen, Melba and Hope, brother-Ivan, and son-Brent (Judy).
He is survived by a sister-Ethel (101), his wife-Alice, daughter-Ronda (Alan) Strong, and son-Rodney (Juliann). He has 11 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Richmond 2nd Ward Building, 150 South 100 East, Richmond, Utah, at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held on Friday, August 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 10th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be in the Richmond City Cemetery, with Military honors.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019