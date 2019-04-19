Ronald Gereau

10/2/1957 - 4/15/2019

Ronald E. Gereau, age 61, formerly of Logan, passed away Monday April 15, 2019, from a rapid battle with Cancer in Palm Coast, FL.

Ron was born on October 2, 1957, as the fifth of six children to David and Beverly (Rasmussen) Gereau in Wausau, WI. Growing up he loved the outdoors, playing baseball, fishing, riding bikes and swimming. Ron joined the Swim Team and did Downhill Skiing in High School. He was very adventurous and always had a smile on his face. Ron graduated from Wausau East High School in 1976. He lived in Wausau until entering the US Army in 1976.

Ron married his first wife, Carrie (Dabroski) Gereau in 1977. After a few years in Alaska, Ron left the service and moved to Logan, UT to raise his family. His sense of adventure and love of travel lead to a career of over-the-road truck driving. Eventually being away from his family became too much so he settled in to a job with the Cache County Road Department. He spent nearly 8 years at the position. Ron enjoyed spending time outdoors. He enjoyed camping and spending time on the golf course with his sons. He spent time at Logan River Golf Course as an on-course marshal which allowed him to be outside and interact with people. Ron built many friendships through golf that lasted a lifetime. After a divorce he decided to move to Florida in 2005. Once in Florida he found that he enjoyed the outdoors just as much, but this time from the seat of his motorcycle. He often would take rides along the coast and enjoy time spent on his bike.

He is survived by his second wife Carolyn Gereau of Palm Coast, FL. His two sons Justin (Mindi) Gereau of Paradise, UT, and Jordan (Stephanie) Gereau of Logan, UT. One Grandson Jared Gereau of Paradise, UT, and a future Grandchild due in June. His siblings Gloria (Evert) Atkinson, Longview, WA. Betty (Michael) Anger, Eau Claire, WI. Patricia (Roger) Wix, Wausau, WI, and Robert Gereau, Weston,WI and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, David in June 2003, Beverly in May 2014, and older brother Roger in June 2018.

Ron's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary