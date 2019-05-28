Ronald Ulrich Keller

June 10, 1938 - May 24, 2019

Ronald Ulrich Keller, 80, returned home to our Heavenly Father, May 24, 2019, at his home in North Logan, Utah.

Ronald was born on June 10, 1938, in Logan, Utah, to Alice Loretta (Anderson) and Ulrich Keller. In 1962, he married his sweetheart, Karen Mather, from Smithfield, Utah, in the Logan LDS Temple. They have been happily married for 57 years and together raised nine children.

Ronald has been a resident of North Logan, Utah, for 75 years. He grew up helping his parents and family run their apple orchard before serving a mission for two and a half years in the Swiss/Austrian Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served in the Smithfield National Guard for 12 years. Ron successfully owned and operated Ron's Service in North Logan for 35 years where he was a talented and honest mechanic.

Besides owning a successful business and raising a large family, Ron served for a term as a councilman for the North Logan City. He also dedicated his life in service to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in several callings. One of his favorite callings in the church was serving as Young Men's and Boy Scout's leader for several years. He also served as bishop in the North Logan 2nd Ward for six years, where he was known to many as their "beloved bishop." Later in life, he was able to serve alongside his wife as an ordinance worker in the Logan LDS Temple. Ron was a hard worker and blessed many lives. We are so grateful for his life and example. He will be greatly missed.

Ronald is survived by his sweetheart Karen, his eight children: Jay (Shelly) Keller, Janette (Greg) Mondon, Jon (Patti) Keller, Julie Price, Sandra (Brian) Rupp, Susan (Ron) Barrett, Kristen Keller, Adam Keller and Silvia Skripenova, six siblings: Helen (Larry) Batt, Regene (Dee) Israelson, Irene (Orlin) Lusk, Richard (DeAnne) Keller, Loretta Black, Janet (Alve) Murdock, brother-in-law, Ronald Mather and sister-in-law, LaRae Mather, as well as 33 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kimberly Keller.

A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary located at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan on Tuesday, May 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the North Logan 2nd Ward chapel, 1105 East 2100 North.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.allenmortuaries.net

Interment will be at the North Logan, Utah Cemetery. Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 28, 2019