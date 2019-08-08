Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronda Niederhauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda Baetz Niederhauser


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronda Baetz Niederhauser Obituary
Ronda Baetz Niederhauser
August 4, 1962 - July 29, 2019
Ronda Baetz Niederhauser, age 56, died unexpectedly on July 29th, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
Ronda was born on August 4th, 1962, in Salina, Colorado, to parents Ronald and Mary Baetz. She attended college Utah State University but never could decide what she wanted to major in so did not graduate. Ronda was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went on her mission to Thailand from 1983 to 1985, which caused her to have a love for Thai food, culture and language.
Ronda was a social, friendly woman who was much loved by all who knew her. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring friend and loving mother who had an obsession for crocheting.
She married Chris Niederhauser in 1991 in the Logan Temple and the couple had 3 children together.
Ronda is survived by her; parents, Ronald and Mary Baetz, children Dathan, Kendall and Kadilyn Niederhauser; and siblings, Amy (Shaun) Gladden and Ella (Brendan) Moore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chris Niederhauser, of twenty years.
The family would like to thank Allen Hall Mortuary for their funeral services. Flowers and donations can be sent to Logan 43rd ward at 1231 N. 600 East, Logan, Utah, 84341.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. in the Logan 43rd Ward at 1231 N. 600 East, with a funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ronda Niederhauser's life.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now