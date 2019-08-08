|
Ronda Baetz Niederhauser
August 4, 1962 - July 29, 2019
Ronda Baetz Niederhauser, age 56, died unexpectedly on July 29th, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
Ronda was born on August 4th, 1962, in Salina, Colorado, to parents Ronald and Mary Baetz. She attended college Utah State University but never could decide what she wanted to major in so did not graduate. Ronda was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and went on her mission to Thailand from 1983 to 1985, which caused her to have a love for Thai food, culture and language.
Ronda was a social, friendly woman who was much loved by all who knew her. Her family and friends will always remember her as a caring friend and loving mother who had an obsession for crocheting.
She married Chris Niederhauser in 1991 in the Logan Temple and the couple had 3 children together.
Ronda is survived by her; parents, Ronald and Mary Baetz, children Dathan, Kendall and Kadilyn Niederhauser; and siblings, Amy (Shaun) Gladden and Ella (Brendan) Moore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chris Niederhauser, of twenty years.
The family would like to thank Allen Hall Mortuary for their funeral services. Flowers and donations can be sent to Logan 43rd ward at 1231 N. 600 East, Logan, Utah, 84341.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. in the Logan 43rd Ward at 1231 N. 600 East, with a funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ronda Niederhauser's life.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 8, 2019