Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Nyssa LDS Stake Center
109 Park Ave.
Nyssa, UT
More Obituaries for Ronda Buttars-Bybee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda Faye Buttars-Bybee


1943 - 2019
Ronda Faye Buttars-Bybee Obituary
Ronda Faye Buttars-Bybee
June 27, 1943 - June 19th, 2019
Ronda Faye Buttars-Bybee, originally of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully at home with loving care on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, while fighting a short battle with cancer. She was 75 years old. Ronda and Garry Bybee currently reside in Nyssa, Oregon.
To honor and memorialize her life, services for Ronda will be Friday, June 28th, 2019, at the Nyssa LDS Stake Center, 1109 Park Ave. in Nyssa, Oregon, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 22, 2019
