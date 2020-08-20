Rosalie Waite Saunders
April 8, 1939 - August 17, 2020
Rosalie Waite Saunders, 81, passed away peacefully in her home on August 17, with the love of her life, Willard Gimbert Saunders Jr., right beside her. Her final days were spent surrounded by Will, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was born April 8, 1939, in Hyde Park, Utah (or Zion as she called it), to Owen and Norma Waite. She has two sisters, Nancy Freeman and Joan Griffin, and a brother, Glen Waite.
Everyone that knows our Mom talks of the amazing love story that is her real everyday life. From their first "Hello" her life and heart were changed by Willard Gimbert Saunders Jr. After 55 years of marriage, they still hold hands, dance endlessly, laugh together, and stare lovingly at each other from across the room.
Together they have built a legacy of love. Will and Rosalie were married May 21, 1965, in the Logan Temple. Will had two children from a previous marriage, Michelle and Schuyler, and together they welcomed eight more children, five boys and three girls. Rosalie was blessed to be a stay-at-home Mom and loved it.
Rosalie loved baseball and played for several years. She was a pitcher on a fast pitch softball team, and developed a love for the New York Yankees very early on in her life because of her own Dad. She has continued to be an avid baseball fan, especially of the Yankees, and has shared this love with her husband and children.
Rosalie was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her youth, she served a mission in Paris, France. There she gained a great love for the people and the city of Paris. She had an unwavering testimony and faith in Jesus Christ, and also had a special love for the Prophet Joseph Smith and his wife Emma. She served in all organizations of the church throughout her life, and she and Will served many years together in the Logan Temple. They were lucky enough to serve three missions together after their children were raised, NY-Utica, Belgium Brussels/Netherlands, and France-Paris.
She is survived by her eternal sweetheart of Hyde Park; four sons, Darrin (Angela) Saunders of Nibley, Kim (Jennifer) Saunders of Hualien, Taiwan, Brian (Norma) Saunders of Yakima, WA, and Christopher (Tiffiney) Saunders of Salt Lake; three daughters, Jill (Robert) Olsen of Tremonton, Nicole/Nikki (Jeff) Lowe of Wellsville, and Robyn (Matthew) Storms of Layton; one sister, Nancy (Bert) Freeman of Helena, MT; two sister-in laws, Carroll (Alan) Wayman of Perry and Karma (Glen) Waite of Nibley; and thirty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was welcomed in heaven by her sweet son Troy Marinus Saunders, her parents, and her brother and sister.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North Logan for family and close friends. A viewing will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and again Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Rosalie will be laid to rest in the Hyde Park Cemetery next to her son Troy. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
. To view the service live, follow the ZOOM link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86359719872