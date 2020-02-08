Home

Rosalyn Nelson


1928 - 2020
Rosalyn Nelson Obituary
Rosalyn Nelson
March 2, 1928 - February 3, 2020
Rosalyn T. Nelson, 91, died February 3, 2020, at her home in Preston. Idaho. She was born March 2, 1928, in Tremonton, Utah, to Alma R. and Arverna Grant Theurer.
She had 1 brother and 4 sisters. She was the baby of the family.
She graduated from Bear River High School in 1946.
She married Wynn L. Nelson May 25, 1945. They had 5 children: Lew (Kay) Nelson, Franklin; Melissa Johns Swain, Pocatello; Rozanne Hobbs, Preston; Karen Nelson, Evanston; and Steven 'Pete' Nelson, Preston.
They farmed in Dayton for many years, moving to Preston in 1963 after selling the farm. Wynn died in 2001.
She was Queen of the Box Elder County Fair and Rodeo when she was fifteen, and 2nd attendant at the Ogden Frontier Days.
She enjoyed reading, snowmobiling, bridge, Lady Elks, water-skiing, flowers, and was a marvelous cook.
She is survived by her children, nine grandchildren, 16 great grand kids, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Per her wishes, there will be no traditional funeral. At a later date there will be an informal celebration of life. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
