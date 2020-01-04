Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
south Paradise church building
155 E. 9400 South
Paradise, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
south Paradise church building
155 E. 9400 South
Paradise, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosann Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosann Goldsberry Wilson


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosann Goldsberry Wilson Obituary
Rosann Goldsberry Wilson
1950 - 2020
Rosann Goldsberry Wilson, 69, of Paradise, UT, passed away quietly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous fight with a rare form of cancer. She devoted everything she had to her family and is survived and greatly missed by her six children: Amber (Bryan) Stewart, Mark (Marisa), Christine (Dan) Ely, Ezra (Sarah), Johnathon (Onalee) and Barbara Wilson along with her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent B. and Ferris L. Shaw Goldsberry and her sister Reneal (Bob) Trimble and is also survived by her other siblings: Lynn (Susan), Gordon (Audrie) and Clinton (Denise). A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St., Logan, UT, and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services at the south Paradise church building, 155 E. 9400 South, Paradise, UT. The funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the church with a dedication of the grave to follow at the Paradise cemetery. For a full obituary, please see www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -