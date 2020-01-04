|
Rosann Goldsberry Wilson
1950 - 2020
Rosann Goldsberry Wilson, 69, of Paradise, UT, passed away quietly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous fight with a rare form of cancer. She devoted everything she had to her family and is survived and greatly missed by her six children: Amber (Bryan) Stewart, Mark (Marisa), Christine (Dan) Ely, Ezra (Sarah), Johnathon (Onalee) and Barbara Wilson along with her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents Vincent B. and Ferris L. Shaw Goldsberry and her sister Reneal (Bob) Trimble and is also survived by her other siblings: Lynn (Susan), Gordon (Audrie) and Clinton (Denise). A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St., Logan, UT, and on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services at the south Paradise church building, 155 E. 9400 South, Paradise, UT. The funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the church with a dedication of the grave to follow at the Paradise cemetery. For a full obituary, please see www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020