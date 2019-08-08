Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
175 South 100 West
Smithfield, UT
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
175 South 100 West
Smithfield, UT
View Map
Roseanne Harrison James


1958 - 2019
Roseanne Harrison James Obituary
Roseanne Harrison James
July 29, 1958 - August 5, 2019
Roseanne Harrison James passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
There will be a viewing for Roseanne this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and a second viewing this Friday at 175 South 100 West in Smithfield from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00. All are welcome to attend.
To view a complete obituary and express condolences please visit www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
