Roy Lund Hanson, Jr.
August 12, 1934 - November 10, 2020
After a hard fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Roy Lund Hanson Jr. of Providence, Utah, passed away on November 10, 2020, in his home in the presence of his wife Elinor and daughter Connie.
Roy Lund Hanson Jr. was born August 12, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Roy Lund Hanson Sr. and Renee Voorhees Hanson. Roy grew up in Southern California and spent seasons of his life in Manti, Utah. Roy graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, California, in 1953 where he excelled in woodworking and became an excellent carpenter and furniture builder. This education served him well in his future career as a general contractor and home builder. He also was an inspector for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the remodeling of the St. George, Logan and Manti temples.
After a five year courtship, he married his eternal sweetheart, Elinor Ann Hammer Hanson in the Los Angles Temple on June 5, 1958. Roy and Elinor enjoyed raising five children and taught them to love boating, jeeping, skiing, snowmobiling and exploring the great outdoors. He taught his children to work hard and to play hard, which they greatly appreciated. He and Elinor also loved spending time with their grandchildren and would travel across the country to support them in their various activities and was always their greatest cheerleader. He also loved seeing his great grandchildren when he had the opportunity.
Dad was passionate about antique trucks, cars, trains and planes. He was a member of the Old Car Club and loved driving his old cars in parades, special occasions and going on tours across the west. He especially loved to take his kids and grandkids on rides up Providence Canyon in his old jeep and driving around in his old Buick. A big kid at heart, he had a massive train collection and loved to set his trains up around the Christmas tree each year that would cover the entire floor. This always delighted his grandchildren and adopted neighborhood grandchildren. He also could be found in his big red barn where he tinkered with his antique truck collection, built beautiful things out of wood and ate peanut M&Ms.
Dad had a passion for the Boy Scouts of America and was a leader for over 50 years. He received the distinguished Silver Beaver award. He loved his country and served in the Navy reserves for a season.
He was a great connoisseur of food and loved to "help" in the kitchen as the official taste tester. Where there was food, Roy could be found hanging out. He loved Crown Burger in SLC, Utah, and became an unofficial ambassador for them and proudly wore a jacket with their logo on it. He loved to treat his grandchildren to his favorite burger, onion rings and coke.
Dad loved to talk to people and talk and talk and talk. Dad never met a stranger; everyone was his friend whether they knew it or not. He loved to tease people and share a laugh with them.
Dad, We love you, salute you and we will miss you. We also want you to know that we think you are the sharpest tool in the shed or in your case The Big Red Barn!
Dad is survived by his beloved wife, Elinor Hammer Hanson; 5 children; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A "drive up" visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, where guests are invited to drive up and remain in their vehicle and visit with the family. A viewing will also be held prior to the services on Friday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the White Pine Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Manti City Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed, a Zoom link to view the services, as well as memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.bestfriends.org
.