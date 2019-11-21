|
|
Rulon Bickmore
December 20, 1927 - November 18, 2019
Rulon Dean Bickmore, 91, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully to Heaven on November 18, 2019. Born to Rulon Smith Bickmore and Pearl LaReta Wahlen, on December 20, 1927, in Logan, Utah. Married Ida Ludene Andrews on January 8, 1953, in the Logan Temple. Survived by children, Dean, Janice B. Warner (Byron, deceased), Craig (Lori), Janae B. Smith (Marty). Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen LDS Chapel, 2125 East Evergreen Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00-11:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the Logan, Utah Cemetery. For full obituary, see www.Premierfuneral.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 21, 2019