May 20, 1968 - June 17, 2019

Russell "Russ" Allen Larsen, age 51, was tragically taken from us in a farming accident on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Carl and Evelyn Larsen on May 20, 1968.

He grew up in Price, Utah, with a great love for the outdoors, hunting, horses and fishing. Russ married his sweetheart, Angie Hintze, on August 2, 1991, and they were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple. Together they raised 4 beautiful children who are the pride and joy of their lives. He lived to see all four of them find wonderful companions and get married. He was highly anticipating the birth of his first grandchild in August and would have been the world's BEST grandpa. Russ and Angie had great adventures together, knowing they were soulmates and loving the ups and downs of married life together. They were meant to find each other, love each other, and create their legacy.

Russ was a friend to everyone he encountered. You would often find an abundance of cars and people just hanging out in the arena or coming to enjoy his skills on the BBQ and smoker. He loved to invite friends to stay for dinner (without giving his wife any notice) and wasn't afraid to shoot the breeze for hours on end. The Larsen house was the place to be and several of the neighborhood kids would beg to go hang out with Russ. He had a gift with horses, being able to train, shoe and understand them like no other. He was happy to give endless horseback rides to nieces and nephews (who absolutely adored him) and anyone who would ask. Russ loved to help coach his kids and their friends in baseball and rodeo and enjoyed skiing and bike boarding with them in the winter.

Russ was a man of service and would often drop everything he was doing to help someone out. He taught his children that service is one of the most important qualities to have and included them in several of his projects. He was the person people would call when they needed help, knowing he would do everything he could to be there for them.

No one loved to stay as busy and work as hard as Russ did. He was up at the crack of dawn and wouldn't come in the house until the sun went down, usually working 2 or 3 jobs at a time. He had a passion for line work and was a skilled journeyman lineman for Hurricane City Power, Moon Lake Electric, and Logan City Power for the last 28 years. He loved what he did, the great men he worked with, and being able to teach, lead and mentor his fellow lineman. He'd recently started his own business and was so proud and excited for this new adventure.

He loved his country, the standards and values of our founding fathers, and arguing with people on Facebook over politics. His youngest son is currently serving our country as a US Army Combat Medic, and it couldn't have made his Dad heart prouder. This incredible man will leave a hole that no one could ever fill. He left a lasting impact on countless lives and we will feel this tremendous loss in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his wife, Angie, his four children Lexi (Bryce) Provost; Logan, Cooper (Karlie); Veyo, JJ (Zaidie); Richmond, Coy (Hallie); Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington, his sweet mother, and 5 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his dear father Carl Larsen, his father-in-law (and favorite fishing buddy) Hal Hintze, an older brother Ron and his wife Jackie Larsen.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Benson Stake Center, 6521 North 2400 West in Amalga. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Benson Stake Center, and prior to the services on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.