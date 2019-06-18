Ruth Elaine Richardson

09/22/1920 - 06/12/2019

Ruth Elaine Richardson, age 98, passed away in her home on June 12, 2019. She was born September 22nd, 1920, in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married her eternal companion, Glenwood Leigh Richardson on June 16th, 1940. They are the parents to 4 children [Carolyn, Joy, Glenn, Victor], 17 grand children, 51 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Her greatest love and joy was her family. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and held many callings in the church, including ward organist until her early nineties. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs. She was generous in her anonymous giving and frequently looked for service opportunities in and out of the church.

Ruth will always be remembered for her positive attitude and clever wit. Her optimistic outlook made her a joy to be with.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The celebration of her life will be a private family graveside service.