|
|
Ruth K. Robinson
November 24, 1916 - February 12, 2020
Ruth K. Robinson passed peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her home. She was born November 24, 1916, to John and Martha Krebs. She was raised on a farm were she learned what things in life were important enough to put on the required effort determination and sacrifice to achieve them.
She married Loy Robinson. Six children were born to this union. Clair (Sylvia), Sharon (Alan Roberts), Carol (Chuck Dansie), Val (Janie), Paul (Cindy), Mont (Laurie).
She graduated from college when it was not "the norm" for girls. When she married Loy, she traded her hard earned education for a family. She excelled in homemaking arts. She loved to read (esp. poetry), music (esp. primary songs), and the mountains with their beauty of the various seasons.
We honor her for her deep devotion, endless and unselfish sacrifice - making sure her children had the opportunity to develop talents, skills, gain educations and fulfill missions.
Ruth was a competent, gifted teacher in all organizations of the church with most her service in the primary organization. A special calling was that of a Temple officiator. She served in the PTA, as a 4-H leader, and helping at various community events.
Throughout her life she graciously bore her challenges. She found service to be a healing power. She showed that gratitude can lift and keep life in perspective. We have seen her ability to remain strong and resilient.
She will be remembered for her sweet friendship and heart of pure gold. Family, friends, and her testimony of the Savior were treasures in her life. Her warm, welcoming smile, genuine love and caring will be in our memories forever.
A special thanks to CNS home health care - Amanda, Marcie, and Julisha for helping make it possible for mother to stay in her home.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 14, from 6-8 p.m. at the North Logan Stake Center, 2750 N. 8th East, North Logan, Utah, and Saturday, February 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the same location. Services will be at noon. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Valley Burial Services.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested donations be made to the LDS Humanitarian or Missionary Fund.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 13, 2020