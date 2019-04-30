Ryon Cole Elliott

February 9, 1993 - April 26, 2019

Early morning 04-26-2019, Ryon Cole Elliott passed away peacefully in his sleep, just in time to celebrate his sister Katie's 34th birthday (04-27). There is no doubt he talked her into the finest birthday dinner of burders (cheeseburgers) from Mc"Donalds" and take (cake), two of Ryon's favorites. The day leading to Ryon's death was one of the best days he'd had; he bowled and ate fries with his friends, he unwrapped candies from the candy bowl and even threw the wrappers in the trash himself as he enjoyed an evening with the family. Ryon fell asleep watching Power Rangers and holding his one legged baby doll that was given to him by his niece, Londynn, a few years prior. For those who knew Ryon, know that's a damn good day.

Ryon slept peacefully with no seizures the night he was called home by his higher power. Ryon lived the best life for the cards he was dealt, he was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy at a young age and beat the odds given by the doctors, who said he would not likely live through his teenage years. I give credit to Ryon's parents, Steven and Kathryne Elliott, who adopted Ryon as a newborn child and cared for him up till the day he passed, that was in addition to raising 5 other children. They truly gave Ryon the best life. This didn't come without a fight and perseverance: Kathy spent years fighting the system, she was denied multiple times, but she prevailed and was able to get Ryon the assistance he needed. Ryon spent the last few years of his life enjoying his mom and dad's retirement in Alaska with his nephew Memphis and the occasional visit from extended family, and most important, his "Draama" (Grandma).

Ryon is survived by his Grandmother Judy Elliott, dad and mom Steve and Kathy Elliott, bothers Pete (Stacy), Zan, Ty, Memphis, sister Jana and numerous nieces and nephews. Ryon is preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin and Kathryne Nunes, his grandfather Syd Elliott and sister Katie Elliott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center in Logan. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Millville City Cemetery.