Sadie Griffiths Hatch

June 30, 1934 - June 6, 2019

Sadie G. Hatch, 84, passed away June 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after suffering a debilitating stroke. Sadie was born on June 30, 1934, to Adline & Andrew Griffiths in Clarkston, Utah. She loved her Cache Valley home and felt blessed to be back in Cache Valley for the last 18 months. She married Earl C. Hatch in the Logan LDS Temple on November 23, 1955. She and Earl spent many happy years in Richfield, Utah where they raised their 7 children and made many life-long friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; sisters Lydia Benson, VaLoice Griffiths and brother, Lowell Griffiths. She is survived by her loving children: Carolyn (Rich) White, (College Station, TX), Garth (Jacque) Hatch, (Lehi, UT), Valerie (Brent) Tuckett, (Lehi, UT), Sandra (Bill) Hoddenbach, (Bountiful, UT), David (Michelle) Hatch, (Nibley, UT), Wayne (Rochelle) Hatch, (Glenwood, UT), and Mark (ShonTae) Hatch, (Richfield, UT). Her legacy also includes 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the LDS Chapel at 360 W. 3200 South in Nibley, UT. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. also at the church. An open-house for friends & family will be held, Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at the LDS Relief Society Room in Richfield, UT, at 675 W. 200 South. Condolences may be expressed online at webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary