Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Chapel
360 W. 3200 South
Nibley, UT
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
LDS Relief Society Room
675 W. 200 South
Richfield, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Hatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Griffiths Hatch


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sadie Griffiths Hatch Obituary
Sadie Griffiths Hatch
June 30, 1934 - June 6, 2019
Sadie G. Hatch, 84, passed away June 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after suffering a debilitating stroke. Sadie was born on June 30, 1934, to Adline & Andrew Griffiths in Clarkston, Utah. She loved her Cache Valley home and felt blessed to be back in Cache Valley for the last 18 months. She married Earl C. Hatch in the Logan LDS Temple on November 23, 1955. She and Earl spent many happy years in Richfield, Utah where they raised their 7 children and made many life-long friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; sisters Lydia Benson, VaLoice Griffiths and brother, Lowell Griffiths. She is survived by her loving children: Carolyn (Rich) White, (College Station, TX), Garth (Jacque) Hatch, (Lehi, UT), Valerie (Brent) Tuckett, (Lehi, UT), Sandra (Bill) Hoddenbach, (Bountiful, UT), David (Michelle) Hatch, (Nibley, UT), Wayne (Rochelle) Hatch, (Glenwood, UT), and Mark (ShonTae) Hatch, (Richfield, UT). Her legacy also includes 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, in the LDS Chapel at 360 W. 3200 South in Nibley, UT. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. also at the church. An open-house for friends & family will be held, Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at the LDS Relief Society Room in Richfield, UT, at 675 W. 200 South. Condolences may be expressed online at webbmortuary.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now