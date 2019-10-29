|
|
Sadie Mae Richins
January 10, 1957 - October 23, 2019
Sadie Mae Richins passed away October 23, 2019, at Logan Regional Hospital.
Sadie was born January 10, 1957, in Standing Rock, New Mexico. She was put into foster care by the State of New Mexico.
Sadie was adopted in 1963 by Ralph and Atella Richins. Their family was made complete later that same year when Sadie and her youngest brother Kim were sealed to Ralph, Atella and brother Rick in the Logan Temple.
Sadie was later able to make contact with her birth family.
Sadie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sadie served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Boston, Massachusetts Mission and was later transferred to the Rochester, New York Mission.
Sadie was a talented piano player. Sadie served as the pianist in the Logan 3rd Ward, the Sunshine Terrace and Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center.
Sadie was an avid scrapbooker and Utah Jazz fan, she watched every Jazz game she could.
Sadie was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Atella and her younger brother Rick.
Sadie is survived by her youngest brother Kim (Kathy), nephew Thore Richins and very special foster sister Patty Benalli-Tofya.
Sadie will be greatly missed by her family and wonderful friends.
Special thanks to Terrace Grove and their staff for the special care they have given Sadie. The staff and residents were like family to Sadie.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held November 1, 2019, at the Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center, 345 North 200 West Logan, Utah. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will follow the services in the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, Utah.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 29, 2019