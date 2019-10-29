Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Richins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Mae Richins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Mae Richins Obituary
Sadie Mae Richins
January 10, 1957 - October 23, 2019
Sadie Mae Richins passed away October 23, 2019, at Logan Regional Hospital.
Sadie was born January 10, 1957, in Standing Rock, New Mexico. She was put into foster care by the State of New Mexico.
Sadie was adopted in 1963 by Ralph and Atella Richins. Their family was made complete later that same year when Sadie and her youngest brother Kim were sealed to Ralph, Atella and brother Rick in the Logan Temple.
Sadie was later able to make contact with her birth family.
Sadie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sadie served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Boston, Massachusetts Mission and was later transferred to the Rochester, New York Mission.
Sadie was a talented piano player. Sadie served as the pianist in the Logan 3rd Ward, the Sunshine Terrace and Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center.
Sadie was an avid scrapbooker and Utah Jazz fan, she watched every Jazz game she could.
Sadie was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Atella and her younger brother Rick.
Sadie is survived by her youngest brother Kim (Kathy), nephew Thore Richins and very special foster sister Patty Benalli-Tofya.
Sadie will be greatly missed by her family and wonderful friends.
Special thanks to Terrace Grove and their staff for the special care they have given Sadie. The staff and residents were like family to Sadie.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held November 1, 2019, at the Terrace Grove Assisted Living Center, 345 North 200 West Logan, Utah. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will follow the services in the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum, Utah.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now