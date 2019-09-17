|
Sally Dixon
11/17/1941 - 9/7/2019
Hurricane, Utah, Sally Melanie Dixon passed away 9/7/19. She was born November 17, 1941, in Richmond, Utah, to Mark C. Fullmer-Brown and Alda Larson Brown. Raised in beautiful Richmond, Utah, she enjoyed the good life with her hardworking, kind and loving parents. She loved the simple things in life: gardening, laundry, washing dishes by hand, decorating, cleaning, playing the piano, playing with her brothers, the outdoors. She later was known for her love of befriending people, antiquing, yard sales and thrift stores to find trinkets and treasures. She loved listening to music. She was fun loving, and liked to make others laugh. She dearly loved her cat Tumbelina.
She married Gerald W. Peterson Jr. on June 12th, 1959, at the Logan Temple, and they had 5 children together. She worked hard to help put him through Osteopathic Medical School in Des Moines, IA. They also lived on a couple military bases in Texas and New Mexico before returning to settle back in Utah. They were later divorced.
She married her 2nd husband Frank Peterson on 10-2-1981, in Heber City, UT. She enjoyed camping and antiquing. They were later divorced.
She married Glen Dixon on 3/29/1994, in beautiful Heber City, Utah. Glen was a jewel who stood by her side through cancer and thick and thin. He preceded her in death and she missed him greatly till the end.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mark C. Fullmer-Brown and Alda Larson Brown and her older brother Bruce Alden Brown and also her husband Glen Dixon as well as her prior husband Gerald W. Peterson Jr. D.O.
She battled Multiple-Myeloma cancer, having chemo, stem cell treatment and miraculously beat the odds, adding a good 10 years her expected survival date.
Huntsman Cancer Institute said she was their poster child and the staff loved her and she them. She was so brave. She would often stay at where they all knew and loved her in SLC, Utah.
She is survived by her younger brother and best friend Kimber Mark Brown (Richmond, Utah), and her 5 children Melanie Patrice Peterson (Reno, NV), Carolyn Louise Brown (Hurricane, UT), James Gerald Peterson (SLC, UT), Melissa Anne Monaghan (Reno, NV), Teresa Joyce Kissel (Reno, NV), Glen's daughter Glenda Dixon (SLC, UT) and her children, Glen's son Jeff Dixon (Puerto Rico) and his children, and by her many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her second husband Frank Peterson (Fillmore, UT) as survived by and his daughters Kathy Peterson (Spanish Fork) and Sherry Olsen (St George, UT), and her cute cousin Diane Stone (Logan, UT) and other beloved family members.
Saturday, September 21st, the viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. At 12:00 noon we will proceed to the cemetery for a graveside service, seating will be limited but please feel free to bring a chair with you if you need to sit down for the service. Following the graveside service there will be a luncheon for family and friends at the church where the viewing was held.
Location:
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 S. 100 East Richmond, UT, 84333.
Services will then be held after at the Richmond City Cemetery.
Location: 350 N. 200 East, Richmond, UT, 84333.
Family and friends will gather to honor Sally and share special memories etc. Casual dress is fine.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah, (435) 674-5000. https://www.hughesmortuary.com/notices/Sally-Dixon
Thank you to the wonderful team of Doctors, Nurses and staff of Dixie Regional Medical ICU Center in St. George, UT, who helped our mother and family and were so compassionate and treated Sally with such care and respect during such a hard time.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to: 375 E. 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT, 84111.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 17, 2019