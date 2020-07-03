Samuel Garth Johnson
February 10, 1936 - June 30, 2020
Samuel Garth Johnson, amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away at the age of 84 in his home in South Jordan, Utah, attended by his loved ones, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1936, in Preston, Idaho, the oldest son of Samuel Hansen Johnson and Venna Holliday. He married his high school sweetheart, Geraldean Kent on June 2, 1954, in the Logan Temple. They just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Together they raised 5 children, Kent Garth (Janice) Johnson, Steven Ray (Anne) Johnson, Kaylene (Stan) Sullivan, Robert Dean (Charon) Johnson, LeAnne (Mark) Schultz.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldean, a brother, Calvin Johnson, and a sister, Lois Atkinson, his children, 22 grandchildren, and 57 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, John Vurgal Johnson.
Garth's parting message to everyone includes a humble thanks to every friend, neighbor, caregiver, and family member, for every gesture large or small that has been done to assist him and Geraldean these past several years. "It's all about family!"
A memorial Service will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah, on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing for family and close friends one hour prior to the service. Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
by clicking on Garth's complete obituary. Interment will be at the Lewiston City Cemetery following the memorial service.