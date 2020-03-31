|
Sandra Bowman Goodsell
November 23, 1944 - March 27, 2020
Sandra Lee Bowman Goodsell, 75, of Logan, Utah, and a longtime resident of Newton, Utah, passed away March 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Sandy was born in Preston, Idaho, the daughter of Glen and Amy Webster Bowman of Cub River.
Sandy married Gary Goodsell and from that union, they raised five children.
Sandy is survived by her five children, Todd Goodsell of Preston; Wendy (Mike) Farr, Chris Izatt and Julie Monson all of Logan and Troy (Carrie) Goodsell of Petersboro. Two brothers Gary (Jeri Lynn) Bowman of Preston William (Rosie) Steinkamp of Bremerton, Washington: and a sister Shirley Bowman also of Preston, 13 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held at this time. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Cub River campground in the summer, with a date to be announced for her many friends to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Franklin County Funeral Home 56 S. State Street, Preston, Idaho.
The full obituary for Sandy can be found at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 31, 2020