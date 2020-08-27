1/1
Sandra Gayle Charlson
1959 - 2020
07/11/1959 - 08/23/2020
Following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, Sandra Gayle Charlson passed away at home on August 23 at the age of 61 with her family at her side.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Christopher Lant, her daughters Hannah and Helen Lant, her brother David Charlson, her extended family, members of the Department of Art and Design at Utah State University, members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregations in Carbondale, Illinois, and Logan, Utah, and many, many others whose lives she touched. As all can attest, Sandy had a natural ability to enrapture others with her joyous presence. She was predeceased by her parents Earl and Gladys Charlson.
An online service will be held Saturday, August 29th, 2020, at 6 p.m. Mountain, 7 p.m. Central (Daylight Time), livestreamed on the Carbondale Unitarian Facebook page. When the pandemic has subsided, an in-person Celebration of Life will be held at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship in Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sandra Charlson's name to The Women's Center in Carbondale, IL (www.thewomensctr.org/index.php), Planned Parenthood of Utah (www.weareplannedparenthood.org), Pancreatic Cancer research and support (www.pancan.org), or Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship (www.carbondaleuf.org).


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Valley Mortuary
67 E 100 N
Logan , UT 84321
(435) 535-3335
Memories & Condolences
